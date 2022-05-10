Previous
Ah! Summer!! by bjywamer
Ah! Summer!!

This was one of the most beautiful summer days we have had so far. Lots of big, fluffy cumulus clouds against very blue skies.
10th May 2022

Barb

mittens (Marilyn) ace
This is beautiful.
May 13th, 2022  
Heather ace
Love those mountains with the light and the snow and the clouds overhead! Fav
May 13th, 2022  
