"Frederick the Literate" by bjywamer
Photo 776

"Frederick the Literate"

A 750 piece puzzle, The Cats of Charles Wysocki. I love cats and books, so will be looking to see if there are other puzzles like this one. It was a lot of fun and only moderately challenging. My Mother's Day gift to myself. :-)
16th May 2022 16th May 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
