Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Next
Photo 776
"Frederick the Literate"
A 750 piece puzzle, The Cats of Charles Wysocki. I love cats and books, so will be looking to see if there are other puzzles like this one. It was a lot of fun and only moderately challenging. My Mother's Day gift to myself. :-)
16th May 2022
16th May 22
0
1
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2266
photos
52
followers
77
following
212% complete
View this month »
769
770
771
772
773
774
775
776
Latest from all albums
274
576
773
275
577
774
775
776
Photo Details
Views
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
16th May 2022 2:11pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
books
,
cats
,
hobbies
,
puzzles
,
recreation
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Server 2
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close