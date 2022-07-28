Previous
Next
Under Construction... by bjywamer
Photo 813

Under Construction...

We're not sure what the round building is/will be. It is out in the middle of nowhere, in some respects, found along a rural back road we took hoping for some good photo ops. Whatever it is, we found it appealing. :-)
28th July 2022 28th Jul 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
222% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise