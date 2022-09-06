Previous
Next
Montana Pastoral Scene by bjywamer
Photo 827

Montana Pastoral Scene

This scene with the cow cooling itself in the pond, geese and ducks along the shore, and horses grazing in the background really appealed to me.
6th September 2022 6th Sep 22

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
226% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Server 2 Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise