Whitetail Doe by bjywamer
Whitetail Doe

This doe posed so beautifully with the Mission Mountain Range as a backdrop. I was actually able to get several nearly identical shots before she had had enough.
24th February 2023 24th Feb 23

Barb

Milanie ace
Beautifully captured - love the background
February 25th, 2023  
