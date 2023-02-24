Sign up
Photo 923
Whitetail Doe
This doe posed so beautifully with the Mission Mountain Range as a backdrop. I was actually able to get several nearly identical shots before she had had enough.
24th February 2023
24th Feb 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2606
photos
47
followers
69
following
252% complete
Views
8
Comments
1
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th February 2023 3:08pm
Tags
wildlife
,
deer
,
mountains
,
montana
,
whitetails
Milanie
ace
Beautifully captured - love the background
February 25th, 2023
