Baby Bald Eagle

This baby eagle from a nest on our friend's farm was hurt somehow and was taken to a rehab place where it recovered. Fish and Game brought it back to where the nest was, knowing that it could fly. Our friend said it hadn't yet flown and was sitting at the base of a tree. So, I was able to get fairly close for this photo and another that I will post today. The parent eagles were up in two trees nearby and I got a more distant photo of them. Fish and Game were keeping tabs on it and were going to bring over some fish for it. Hopefully, by now it has gotten over the trauma and flown again.



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!