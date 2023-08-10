Previous
Very Special Friends! by bjywamer
Very Special Friends!

We traveled two hours away to see these very special friends who recently left Montana to relocate to Texas and who were back here to pick up more of their belongings before leaving on Monday morning. We will miss these dear folks!
Barb

amyK ace
Very nice b&w portrait
August 12th, 2023  
Shutterbug ace
Glad you had a visit and remembered to grab a photo to remember.
August 12th, 2023  
