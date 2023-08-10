Sign up
Photo 1046
Very Special Friends!
We traveled two hours away to see these very special friends who recently left Montana to relocate to Texas and who were back here to pick up more of their belongings before leaving on Monday morning. We will miss these dear folks!
10th August 2023
10th Aug 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
b&w
,
friends
,
people
,
portraits
amyK
ace
Very nice b&w portrait
August 12th, 2023
Shutterbug
ace
Glad you had a visit and remembered to grab a photo to remember.
August 12th, 2023
