Prelude To S'Mores! by bjywamer
Prelude To S'Mores!

Finally were able to have a fire in our backyard fire pit after an extremely dry summer with no rain for almost two months. It was nice to sit together out there and have some yummy s'mores. :-)
24th September 2023 24th Sep 23

Barb

@bjywamer
