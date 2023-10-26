Sign up
Photo 1068
Blanketed In First Snow
Snow finally arrived, along with much colder temperatures. Not ready for winter but guess I'll have to get used to it! LOL I have to admit it IS pretty!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
26th October 2023
26th Oct 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
snow
winter
montana
Beverley
ace
How wonderful! Wonderful
October 31st, 2023
