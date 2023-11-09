Previous
Stellar Jay by bjywamer
Photo 1074

Stellar Jay

I love these birds and it is unusual for us to see them at our feeder. Today there were two visiting us. A special treat!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
9th November 2023 9th Nov 23

Barb

