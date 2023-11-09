Sign up
Previous
Photo 1074
Stellar Jay
I love these birds and it is unusual for us to see them at our feeder. Today there were two visiting us. A special treat!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so appreciated!
9th November 2023
9th Nov 23
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
2921
photos
56
followers
74
following
294% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
0
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
9th November 2023 12:32pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
montana
,
ndao20
,
stellar jays
