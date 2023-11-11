With Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge at its center, a circle of protected habitat for wildlife spreads into the Mission Valley. The Refuge’s 2,062 acres is surrounded by 3,420 acres of Montana State Wildlife Management Areas, approximately 3,000 acres of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal lands, 3,160 acres of Federal Waterfowl Production Areas and 6,400 acres of Fish and Wildlife Service conservation easements that prevent housing development and wetland drainage.