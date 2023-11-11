Previous
Next
National Wildlife Refuge by bjywamer
Photo 1075

National Wildlife Refuge

https://www.fws.gov/refuge/ninepipe/about-us
With Ninepipe National Wildlife Refuge at its center, a circle of protected habitat for wildlife spreads into the Mission Valley. The Refuge’s 2,062 acres is surrounded by 3,420 acres of Montana State Wildlife Management Areas, approximately 3,000 acres of Confederated Salish and Kootenai Tribal lands, 3,160 acres of Federal Waterfowl Production Areas and 6,400 acres of Fish and Wildlife Service conservation easements that prevent housing development and wetland drainage.
11th November 2023 11th Nov 23

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
295% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise