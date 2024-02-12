Sign up
Previous
Photo 1114
Flash of Red Day 12
My first time to try something very different... What do you think? Thanks
@olivetreeann
for all the helpful tips!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
12th February 2024
12th Feb 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
11th February 2024 11:36am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
scenery
,
landscapes
,
for2024
KV
ace
Nice flash of green… almost looks like a posterization.
February 12th, 2024
