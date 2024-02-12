Previous
Flash of Red Day 12 by bjywamer
Photo 1114

Flash of Red Day 12

My first time to try something very different... What do you think? Thanks @olivetreeann for all the helpful tips!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
12th February 2024 12th Feb 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
305% complete

View this month »

Photo Details

KV ace
Nice flash of green… almost looks like a posterization.
February 12th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise