Previous
A Favorite Pond Along A Frequent Route by bjywamer
Photo 1180

A Favorite Pond Along A Frequent Route

Nearly always something worthwhile to see on this pond and the one directly across from it on this rural road.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
11th May 2024 11th May 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
323% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Joan Robillard ace
Lovely
May 11th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise