Previous
Photo 1180
A Favorite Pond Along A Frequent Route
Nearly always something worthwhile to see on this pond and the one directly across from it on this rural road.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always very appreciated!
11th May 2024
11th May 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3127
photos
62
followers
81
following
323% complete
1173
1174
1175
1176
1177
1178
1179
1180
Photo Details
Views
5
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
10th May 2024 10:32am
Exif
Sizes
Privacy
Public
Flashback
Tags
reflections
,
ponds
,
montana
Joan Robillard
ace
Lovely
May 11th, 2024
