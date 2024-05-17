Previous
The Golden Hour by bjywamer
Photo 1184

The Golden Hour

I liked the evening light as it hit the pretty bench Ken had made a few years ago for our backyard.

Barb

@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details

