In Full Bloom!
My purple irises (of which there are many!) are now in full bloom. Wondering if the surprise yellow one will appear again this year...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
21st May 2024
21st May 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
flowers
irises
Carole Sandford
ace
Beautiful!
May 21st, 2024
