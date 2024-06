Cassin's Finch

Although we have had lots of finches at our feeder lately, most have looked to be female goldfinches. Haven't seen much of these reddish ones. Difficult for me to discern between House finches and Cassin's finches but pretty sure of the ID of this one. It's looking bedraggled due to all the rain today. BOB



