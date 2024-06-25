Sign up
Photo 1223
Another Peanut Eater
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs, Always so appreciated!
25th June 2024
25th Jun 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
,
backyard
,
magpies
Susan Klassen
ace
Lovely capture!
June 25th, 2024
