Garden Bounty by bjywamer
Photo 1230

Garden Bounty

This is only a tiny portion of today's strawberry harvest from our Everbearing patch!! It was here when we bought our home in 2017. So blessed!

2nd July 2024 2nd Jul 24

Barb

ace
KV ace
Yum! Nice POV.
July 2nd, 2024  
Junan Heath ace
Beautiful shot! Love it!
July 2nd, 2024  
KWind ace
Yum!!
July 2nd, 2024  
Valerie Chesney ace
Delicious!
July 2nd, 2024  
Heather ace
My mouth is watering! They look delicious! And home-grown no less!
July 2nd, 2024  
bkb in the city
Delicious
July 2nd, 2024  
PhotoCrazy ace
Looks great!
July 2nd, 2024  
