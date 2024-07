Happy Birthday, dear Ken!

Yesterday was Ken's 78th birthday and we were invited to a friend's home for a barbecued ribs dinner, followed by strawberry shortcake (one of Ken's favorite desserts). I asked another friend to take this photo of the two of us together, since we rarely have any like this. I thought he did a great job and that we both look pretty great as folks past their mid-70's. LOL



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Always so very much appreciated!