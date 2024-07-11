Sign up
Photo 1239
Nasturtium Hanging Basket
I'm loving the colors on this nasturtium plant. I had thought they were going to be deeper shades of red and yellow. But not disappointed, as I've decided I like this much more! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so very appreciated!
11th July 2024
11th Jul 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
flowers
,
summer
,
nasturtiums
,
hanging baskets
