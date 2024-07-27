Previous
Yesterday's Rooster...Crowing! by bjywamer
Photo 1255

Yesterday's Rooster...Crowing!

After partially hiding in the lilac bush at the corner of our property this handsome guy came into full view and crowed. I love that sound! :-)

27th July 2024 27th Jul 24

Barb

Carole Sandford ace
A good looking rooster, nice shot.
July 27th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great shot, Barb! Such a little head for its body! Fav
July 27th, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Great shot
July 27th, 2024  
