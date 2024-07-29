Sign up
Previous
Photo 1257
Another Hummer Silhouette
I can't always get my exposure setting right for capturing the color of our hummingbird visitors. I do like the silhouettes though...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
29th July 2024
29th Jul 24
1
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3390
photos
75
followers
99
following
344% complete
1250
1251
1252
1253
1254
1255
1256
1257
469
235
115
1256
893
1257
894
470
Views
4
Comments
1
Album
365
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
silhouettes
,
hummingbirds
Margaret Brown
ace
Very nice silhouettes
July 29th, 2024
