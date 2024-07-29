Previous
Another Hummer Silhouette by bjywamer
Photo 1257

Another Hummer Silhouette

I can't always get my exposure setting right for capturing the color of our hummingbird visitors. I do like the silhouettes though...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
29th July 2024 29th Jul 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
344% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Margaret Brown ace
Very nice silhouettes
July 29th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise