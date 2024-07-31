Sign up
Previous
Photo 1259
One More Of Yesterday's Whitetail Buck
Such a beautiful deer and very unexpected opportunity for this kind of photo right in the big city of Missoula.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
31st July 2024
31st Jul 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3398
photos
75
followers
98
following
Tags
animals
,
wildlife
,
deer
