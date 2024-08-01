Sign up
Photo 1260
Smaller Whitetail Buck
We first saw this smaller buck at the time we saw the buck I already posted two photos of a few days back.This one was about to move out of photo range for me when I decided to grab a quick shot.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
1st August 2024
1st Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Joan Robillard
ace
Wonderful
August 3rd, 2024
Corinne C
ace
Fabulous encounter and pic
August 3rd, 2024
