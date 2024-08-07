Previous
Last Hummer Photo...Maybe by bjywamer
Last Hummer Photo...Maybe

The hummingbirds have been at out feeder multiple times a day lately. Hard to pass up a photo op! LOL

7th August 2024 7th Aug 24

Barb

