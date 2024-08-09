Sign up
Photo 1267
Cormorant Airdrying Its Wings
Was happy to get this of a cormorant with its wings spread and at a closer location than we normally have seen them.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
9th August 2024
9th Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Album
365
Tags
summer
,
cormorants
,
waterfowl
,
montana
Christine Sztukowski
ace
I love how you captured him on the log and a green lake
August 10th, 2024
Barb
ace
@365projectorgchristine
Thank you, Christine! The green is actually algae (?) that forms atop some of the local ponds. I don't know why on some and not on others...? I call it scum! LOL
August 10th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture, Barb, with the cormorant perched on the stump with its wings outspread and with that solid green background (even if it's scum :-) Fav!
August 10th, 2024
