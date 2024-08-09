Previous
Cormorant Airdrying Its Wings by bjywamer
Cormorant Airdrying Its Wings

Was happy to get this of a cormorant with its wings spread and at a closer location than we normally have seen them.

9th August 2024 9th Aug 24

Barb

@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Christine Sztukowski ace
I love how you captured him on the log and a green lake
August 10th, 2024  
Barb ace
@365projectorgchristine Thank you, Christine! The green is actually algae (?) that forms atop some of the local ponds. I don't know why on some and not on others...? I call it scum! LOL
August 10th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great capture, Barb, with the cormorant perched on the stump with its wings outspread and with that solid green background (even if it's scum :-) Fav!
August 10th, 2024  
