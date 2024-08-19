Sign up
Previous
Photo 1277
Cedar Waxwing
From my photo archives while my knee is not stable enough for getting out and taking new photos. First posted back in June in my Other Favs album...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
19th August 2024
19th Aug 24
3
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3465
photos
76
followers
93
following
Photo Details
Views
8
Comments
3
Fav's
2
Album
365
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
birds
,
summer
,
cedar waxwings
Boxplayer
ace
How handsome
August 19th, 2024
carol white
ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
August 19th, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
So precious
August 19th, 2024
