Previous
Cedar Waxwing by bjywamer
Photo 1277

Cedar Waxwing

From my photo archives while my knee is not stable enough for getting out and taking new photos. First posted back in June in my Other Favs album...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
19th August 2024 19th Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
349% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Boxplayer ace
How handsome
August 19th, 2024  
carol white ace
A lovely capture. Fav 😊
August 19th, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
So precious
August 19th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise