Intrigued By The Storm... by bjywamer
Intrigued By The Storm...

Pippi sat here quite awhile observing the wind and rain. 😁

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated !
20th August 2024 20th Aug 24

Barb

Heather ace
I love this, Barb! Great textures with the rain running down the window and a nice soft dof. And Pippi is the star! (great composition!) Fav
August 21st, 2024  
Joan Robillard ace
Fabulous
August 21st, 2024  
Christine Sztukowski ace
Outstanding capture, so beautiful
August 21st, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely shot. We used to have a cat called Miffy who loved thunderstorms. she would sit on our patio watching the light show and listening to the claps of thunder.
August 21st, 2024  
