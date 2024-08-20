Sign up
Previous
Photo 1278
Intrigued By The Storm...
Pippi sat here quite awhile observing the wind and rain. 😁
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All so appreciated !
20th August 2024
20th Aug 24
4
2
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3468
photos
76
followers
92
following
350% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
7
Comments
4
Fav's
2
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
19th August 2024 5:34pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
pets
,
rain
,
windows
,
storm
,
cats
Heather
ace
I love this, Barb! Great textures with the rain running down the window and a nice soft dof. And Pippi is the star! (great composition!) Fav
August 21st, 2024
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 21st, 2024
Christine Sztukowski
ace
Outstanding capture, so beautiful
August 21st, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely shot. We used to have a cat called Miffy who loved thunderstorms. she would sit on our patio watching the light show and listening to the claps of thunder.
August 21st, 2024
