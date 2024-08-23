Previous
Bird Of Prey by bjywamer
Photo 1281

Bird Of Prey

I don't know what kind of hawk this is but it is the first one we've seen in awhile. So, I was happy to come across it and even happier that it didn't decide to immediately fly away, as often happens.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so very appreciated!
23rd August 2024 23rd Aug 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Chrissie
Majestic! Great shot.
August 24th, 2024  
Pat Knowles ace
A very proud & haughty bird!
August 24th, 2024  
