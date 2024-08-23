Sign up
Previous
Photo 1281
Bird Of Prey
I don't know what kind of hawk this is but it is the first one we've seen in awhile. So, I was happy to come across it and even happier that it didn't decide to immediately fly away, as often happens.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so very appreciated!
23rd August 2024
23rd Aug 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Photo Details
Tags
birds
,
hawks
,
birds of prey
Chrissie
Majestic! Great shot.
August 24th, 2024
Pat Knowles
ace
A very proud & haughty bird!
August 24th, 2024
