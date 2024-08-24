Sign up
Photo 1282
Morning Light On The Distant Hill...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
24th August 2024
24th Aug 24
4
2
Barb
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
sky
,
morning
,
sunrise
,
hills
,
montana
Joan Robillard
ace
Fabulous
August 24th, 2024
Heather
ace
Such beautiful landscape and a beautiful capture, Barb! The light on the hill (mountain...?) is really lovely! And- there is also a bird in the sky- perfect! Fav
August 25th, 2024
bkb in the city
ace
Beautiful landscape shot
August 25th, 2024
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
So pretty.
August 25th, 2024
