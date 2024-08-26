Previous
The Cake...
Two of our grandsons have August birthdays three days apart. Yesterday was a busy one, with 11 of us gathered for the "party" (though not truly a party in the sense of balloons and decorations and a theme, etc.) Anyway, it's always a joint celebration, usually at our home. With my knee still not completely right, I had told the family I wouldn't be doing a meal this time. As it turned out, they brought two big pans of leftover fried chicken from a memorial our son had been to on Saturday. And our one grandson's girlfriend's parents brought an Indonesian dish! We were over loaded with food! No, I did not make that fancy cake! Family got it at a supermarket bakery. LOL
Barb

@bjywamer
Heather
That's a great birthday cake, Barb! And how wonderful that everything worked out so well without any need to prepare food! It sounds like it was a great day for everyone!
August 26th, 2024  
Joan Robillard
Wonderful
August 26th, 2024  
Carole Sandford
What a lovely cake!
August 26th, 2024  
