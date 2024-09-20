Sign up
Previous
Photo 1307
A Crisp Winter's Day
From my archives. Taken in February 2023.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Alla re so appreciated!
20th September 2024
20th Sep 24
0
0
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3556
photos
77
followers
96
following
358% complete
View this month »
Photo Details
Views
3
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
24th February 2023 3:00pm
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
snow
,
winter
,
shadows
,
creeks
