Finding Nemo...

We needed something to block the lower portion of the view into our master bath because the Venetian blinds were damaged. So, my very creative and artistic hubby made this 3-D mural on a board and this afternoon we mounted it on the window frame. I wanted characters from the movie Finding Nemo! He obliged quite well, don't you agree? :-)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!