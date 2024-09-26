Previous
My Hydrangea by bjywamer
My Hydrangea

This hydrangea blossom is completely dry, yet intact. I may try to bring it inside for some still life photos. What do you think?

Heather ace
I'm amazed that hydrangeas hold their form once they get to this stage. A lovely capture in the sunlight and with your dof, Barb! (and yes, bring it inside for some still life photos :-)
