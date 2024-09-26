Sign up
Photo 1312
My Hydrangea
This hydrangea blossom is completely dry, yet intact. I may try to bring it inside for some still life photos. What do you think?
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
26th September 2024
26th Sep 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
flowers
autumn
hydraneas
Heather
ace
I'm amazed that hydrangeas hold their form once they get to this stage. A lovely capture in the sunlight and with your dof, Barb! (and yes, bring it inside for some still life photos :-)
September 26th, 2024
