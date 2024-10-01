Previous
"The Little Green Rabbit" by bjywamer
"The Little Green Rabbit"

Here is yet another lovely traffic signal box seen in Missoula, Montana. I'm including a link which shows all of the public art around town. I am unsure of the title of this one, as I couldn't recognize it on that page... Probably because each side of the boxes has a bit different art but still one theme on each box! Here is the link:
https://publicartmissoula.org/traffic-signal-boxes

I finally found this particular traffic signal box and corrected my title accordingly! :-)

1st October 2024 1st Oct 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
