Photo 1322
Spring House...
This spring house is located below the plantation house called My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown, Kentucky.
https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Old_Kentucky_Home_State_Park
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
9th October 2024
9th Oct 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Joan Robillard
ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024
Babs
ace
What an interesting building. Thanks for the link,
October 16th, 2024
Heather
ace
A great capture of this solid looking cabin! (Those steps up to the door sure look pretty steep!) Fav
October 16th, 2024
KoalaGardens🐨
ace
how cute
October 16th, 2024
CC Folk
ace
I have visited My Old Kentucky Home! A lovely place and I especially loved Bardstown! We stayed at the Old Tavern which is suppose to be haunted. :)
October 16th, 2024
Renee Salamon
ace
What a lovely looking building
October 16th, 2024
KV
ace
Awesome old building.
October 16th, 2024
