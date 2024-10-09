Previous
Spring House...

This spring house is located below the plantation house called My Old Kentucky Home in Bardstown, Kentucky.

https://en.wikipedia.org/wiki/My_Old_Kentucky_Home_State_Park

Barb

Joan Robillard ace
Beautiful
October 16th, 2024  
Babs ace
What an interesting building. Thanks for the link,
October 16th, 2024  
Heather ace
A great capture of this solid looking cabin! (Those steps up to the door sure look pretty steep!) Fav
October 16th, 2024  
KoalaGardens🐨 ace
how cute
October 16th, 2024  
CC Folk ace
I have visited My Old Kentucky Home! A lovely place and I especially loved Bardstown! We stayed at the Old Tavern which is suppose to be haunted. :)
October 16th, 2024  
Renee Salamon ace
What a lovely looking building
October 16th, 2024  
KV ace
Awesome old building.
October 16th, 2024  
