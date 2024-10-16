Sign up
Previous
Photo 1329
Light and Shadow
Seen on an outbuilding at our friend's farm...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
16th October 2024
16th Oct 24
1
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3631
photos
77
followers
98
following
364% complete
1322
1323
1324
1325
1326
1327
1328
1329
1328
961
528
262
1329
962
529
263
Views
4
Comments
1
Fav's
1
Album
365
Camera
NIKON D5600
Taken
14th October 2024 10:08am
Tags
shadows
,
buildings
Kate
ace
Love the light and shadows on the outbuilding
October 27th, 2024
