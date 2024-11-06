Previous
Our Lunch Stop... by bjywamer
Our Lunch Stop...

i was quite impressed with this mural on the side of the Taco Bell restaurant where we stopped for lunch!

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
6th November 2024

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

PhotoCrazy ace
Very nice!
November 9th, 2024  
Babs ace
What a lovely find, so colourful. It certainly brightens up what was once a boring wall
November 9th, 2024  
