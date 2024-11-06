Sign up
Previous
Photo 1340
Our Lunch Stop...
i was quite impressed with this mural on the side of the Taco Bell restaurant where we stopped for lunch!
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
6th November 2024
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
PhotoCrazy
ace
Very nice!
November 9th, 2024
Babs
ace
What a lovely find, so colourful. It certainly brightens up what was once a boring wall
November 9th, 2024
