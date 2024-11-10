Sign up
Log in
How it works
Discuss
Latest
Articles
Critique
General
Themes & Competitions
Tips n Tricks
Blog
Browse
Latest
Popular
New Faces
Trending
Curated
Who to Follow
By Day
By Tag
Log in
Sign up
Browse
Blog
Discuss
Ace Membership
Invite Friends
Search
Previous
Photo 1343
A Closer Look...
I like the distant photo of this barn (posted in my Other Favs album) but also wanted a shot with the barn more clearly the main subject. So, this is a cropped version of the first shot.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th November 2024
10th Nov 24
1
0
Share
Embed Code
Subscribe to RSS feed
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3673
photos
77
followers
99
following
367% complete
View this month »
1336
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
Latest from all albums
1341
973
538
267
1342
1343
974
539
Photo Details
Views
2
Comments
1
Album
365
Camera
Jitterbug Smart4
Taken
9th November 2024 11:47am
Exif
View Info
Sizes
View All
Privacy
Public
Flashback
View
Tags
rural
,
scenery
,
farms
,
barns
,
montana
mittens (Marilyn)
ace
Great looking country capture.
November 12th, 2024
Leave a Comment
Sign up
for a free account or
Sign in
to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide
·
Terms of Service
·
Support / Feedback / Contact
·
Advertise
close
365 Project
close