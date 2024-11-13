Previous
Fishing Boat by bjywamer
Photo 1344

Fishing Boat

This fishing boat is actually part of a mural on the side of a semi truck's trailer which was carrying food into Missoula. I'm guessing it was probably seafood! Seen as we sat in our truck eating our lunch from Wendy's. :-)
13th November 2024 13th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
368% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

GaryW
It looks very real!
November 15th, 2024  
Shutterbug ace
Nice spotting. I never would have guessed that was a mural. Seafood truck seems like a good guess.
November 15th, 2024  
Susan Klassen ace
Wow I thought that was real. Wonderful find and you captured it beautifully!
November 15th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Feedback / Contact  ·  Advertise