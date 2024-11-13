Sign up
Previous
Photo 1344
Fishing Boat
This fishing boat is actually part of a mural on the side of a semi truck's trailer which was carrying food into Missoula. I'm guessing it was probably seafood! Seen as we sat in our truck eating our lunch from Wendy's. :-)
13th November 2024
13th Nov 24
3
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3675
photos
77
followers
99
following
368% complete
1337
1338
1339
1340
1341
1342
1343
1344
538
267
1342
1343
974
539
1344
975
Views
5
Comments
3
Fav's
1
Album
365
boats
,
signs
,
murals
,
advertisments
GaryW
It looks very real!
November 15th, 2024
Shutterbug
ace
Nice spotting. I never would have guessed that was a mural. Seafood truck seems like a good guess.
November 15th, 2024
Susan Klassen
ace
Wow I thought that was real. Wonderful find and you captured it beautifully!
November 15th, 2024
