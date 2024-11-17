Previous
Inquisitive Stellar Jay by bjywamer
Inquisitive Stellar Jay

Loved this pose by the stellar jay that visited our feeder this morning. I was thankful he stayed around long enough for me to get several photos.

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very appreciated!
17th November 2024 17th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
