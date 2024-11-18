Sign up
Previous
Photo 1349
A Closer View...
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Alla re so appreciated!
18th November 2024
18th Nov 24
2
3
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
3691
photos
77
followers
99
following
369% complete
1342
1343
1344
1345
1346
1347
1348
1349
Latest from all albums
978
542
1348
979
543
269
1349
980
Views
7
Comments
2
Fav's
3
Album
365
Tags
night
,
sky
,
moon
Wendy
ace
🤍
November 20th, 2024
Babs
ace
Lovely close up of the moon.
November 20th, 2024
