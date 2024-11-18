Previous
A Closer View... by bjywamer
Photo 1349

A Closer View...

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. Alla re so appreciated!
18th November 2024 18th Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
369% complete

View this month »

Latest from all albums

Photo Details

Wendy ace
🤍
November 20th, 2024  
Babs ace
Lovely close up of the moon.
November 20th, 2024  
Leave a Comment
Sign up for a free account or Sign in to post a comment.
Getting Started Guide  ·  Terms of Service  ·  Support / Contact