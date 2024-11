Cooper's Hawk

It was a great surprise to see this Cooper's Hawk in our back yard! Have only seen one here one other time, a few years back. He nicely sat on our trellis as I grabbed a few photos. They prey on little birds, so I was happy when he then flew off!



(Fairly certain this is a Cooper's Hawk and not a Sharp-shinned Hawk, although they are VERY similar! If anyone else can better ID it I'd be appreciative! )



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!