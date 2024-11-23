Previous
Same Jay As Before... by bjywamer
Photo 1354

Same Jay As Before...

This stellar jay hung around quite awhile, allowing me to get multiple photos of it! A happy occurrence for me! :-)

Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
23rd November 2024 23rd Nov 24

Barb

ace
@bjywamer
Photo Details

Pat Knowles ace
Ooh Barb bad hair day! Looks like this Jay has been caught in a wind!
November 26th, 2024  
