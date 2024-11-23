Sign up
Photo 1354
Same Jay As Before...
This stellar jay hung around quite awhile, allowing me to get multiple photos of it! A happy occurrence for me! :-)
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!
23rd November 2024
23rd Nov 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
birds
backyard
jays
Pat Knowles
Ooh Barb bad hair day! Looks like this Jay has been caught in a wind!
November 26th, 2024
