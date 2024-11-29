Sign up
Previous
Photo 1358
We Did! How About You?
My homemade pumpkin pie and a Thanksgiving stuffed turkey I bought a few years back ..
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are very much appreciated!
29th November 2024
29th Nov 24
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
food
,
decor
,
thanksgiving
,
holidays
,
pies
