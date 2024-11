Lovely Whitetail Doe

This was taken while we were at Ken's sister's home for a nice meal today. There is a large field behind their property where they often see deer and where my brother-in-law has permission to hunt. He spied this deer paused there in the field, so I grabbed my camera quickly and got a few shots. Was happy with this one!



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!