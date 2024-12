Mr. Magpie

I love it whenever I can capture a magpie with my camera! They typically don't stay still like this very long. We had stopped by a local pond and magpies were flying all over the place! I got one photo of a magpie in flight which I may post for tomorrow. It's not the best but I like it anyway. :-)



Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are so appreciated!