Saltwater Tank

The saltwater tank at my ophthalmologist's office is beautiful! When I stopped in there briefly to pick up new lenses, I thought to myself, "Why not bring in my camera and try a few photos?" Glad I did! Had to post-process to lighten them up but happy with these first-time attempts at photographing fish tank occupants! :-) I like that a shrimp is visible in this one!



