Photo 1367
Snowman Family
I love real snowmen, so this caught my eye right away. Found at the same site where the holiday deer was seen while in MIssoula today.
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always so appreciated!
10th December 2024
10th Dec 24
0
1
Barb
ace
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
christmas
,
decorations
,
snowmen
