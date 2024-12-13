Previous
A Perfect Fit! by bjywamer
Photo 1371

A Perfect Fit!

Pippi followed me into our master bath, settled himself into the second sink, and watched as brushed my teeth and washed my face! Silly cat! 😂

13th December 2024 13th Dec 24

Barb

Diane ace
So cute!
December 18th, 2024  
gloria jones ace
Sweet!
December 18th, 2024  
