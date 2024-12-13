Sign up
Photo 1371
A Perfect Fit!
Pippi followed me into our master bath, settled himself into the second sink, and watched as brushed my teeth and washed my face! Silly cat! 😂
Many thanks for your visits, comments, and favs. All are always greatly appreciated!
13th December 2024
13th Dec 24
Barb
@bjywamer
October 1, 2021 Update Hi, all you 365ers! Happy Fall! An update from me is long overdue, so here goes… As of this month we have...
Tags
pets
cats
felines
Diane
So cute!
December 18th, 2024
gloria jones
Sweet!
December 18th, 2024
